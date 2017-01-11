VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets improved their season record to 11-4 Tuesday night with a 73-42 district win over the Wewahitchka Gators. The Jackets held the Gators to 3 points in the second quarter while scoring 27 of their own to take a 28 point half-time lead.

Canaan McDonald led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 15 points; Trent Hammack scored 11 points; Matt Issenhoff and Bryson Potter each had 10 points; Jacob Carroll and Tylon Tolbert added 9 points each; Maurice Hargrove contributed 6 points and Kayleb Shaw rounded out the scoring with 3 points.

Vernon will be back in action Thursday night when they travel to Sneads to face the Pirates, another district rival.