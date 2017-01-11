Roche obit

Mr. Johnny Lee Roche, Sr., of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Gulf Coast Medical Center.

He was of the Methodist faith, a graduate of Vernon High School, Vernon, Florida and a longtime employee of Gulf Coast Utility Contractors of Panama City, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Sr., and Ophelia Roche and a nephew, William Roche, Jr.

Johnny Lee will forever remain in the hearts of his loving and devoted wife, Grace Roche; his children; Johnny Lee (Christina) Roche, Jr., Contessa ZeKeivia Roche Brewer, Brionna D. (D’Andre) Roche and LaConya Shylenthia Roche; nine grandchildren; brothers: Ronald Roche, Phillip Roche (Adel) and William (Cindy) Roche, Sr.; mother-in-law: Mary Johns Peterson; sister and brother-in-law: Willie Mae Peterson-Gaddy and Thomas Peterson, Jr.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and co-workers and friends.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, January 13, 2017, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, FL.

A celebration of life will commence at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2017, Vernon Community Center, 2808 Yellow Jacket Drive in Vernon, FL.

Johnny Lee will be laid to rest in the Sylvania Cemetery, Vernon, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.