Gregory P. Mott, 61, of Greenwood, FL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 6, 2017 while at work.

Greg was born on June 15, 1955 in Orange, Texas to parents Andrew G. Mott and Lillie M. Watson. Greg was of Christian faith and had been a resident of the area off and on since 1993, coming from Niceville, Fl. His heart was into fishing, and was known by many as “Mr. Mullet”.

​Greg left Texas as a young teenager arriving in Niceville, FL on a snapper boat. He worked as a commercial fisherman over 15 years. Greg got married on December 23, 1986 to Penelope C. Reed. They had one daughter, Kellie A. Mott. Greg began working in the oil field. He worked his way from and able bodied deckhand to a Captain. As a Captain, he traveled the world for various oil field companies. He worked in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and navigated ships to Trinidad & Tobago, South America as well as Nigeria, Africa. He continued working as a Captain for 20 years. He then began to sell seafood locally, and worked a short time as a farm hand.

Greg’s last years were spent playing with his two young grandchildren Roy and Riley. He adored them tremendously and was a wonderful Papaw.

Greg is preceded in death by his father, Andrew G. Mott, brother, Michael F. Mott and step-father Ray T. Watson.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Penelope R. Mott; daughter, Kellie A. Mott; grandchildren, Roy R. Mott, and Riley C. Mott of Greenwood, FL. His mother, Lillie M. Watson, of Niceville, FL. Brothers, Drew Mott of Greenwood, FL; Max Mott and wife Linda of Fort Walton Beach, FL; Philip Mott of New Braunfels, TX; Randy Fidler and wife Pat of Niceville, FL. His sister Peggy Antosh of Niceville, FL. Aunts, Joyce Mendoza, and Mary Hartman of Texas. Greg had many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A memorial service for Greg will be, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bascom Assembly of God Church, located at 5516 Hummingbird Rd. Bascom, FL with Pastor Jeff Ward officiating James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Drew Mott.