Holmes/Washington County Legislative Delegation set public hearing

Members of the Holmes and Washington County Legislative Delegation will hold public meetings on Monday, January 30, 2017.

The Holmes County Delegation Meeting will begin at 10:00 am CST) at the Holmes County Commission Board Room located at 107 East Virginia Avenue, Bonifay, FL 32425.

The Washington County Delegation Meeting will begin at 11:15 am (CST) at the Washington County Commission Board Room located at 1331 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428.

Delegation members will hear public comments on proposals for the 2017 Legislative Session. They will also consider and vote on “local bills”, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county.

To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for this meeting, please send email to brad.drake@myfloridahouse.gov or ann.mcgraw@myfloridahouse.gov or contact Rep. Drake’s district office at (850) 951-0547 no later than 4 p.m., Monday, January 23. 2017. Any member of the public is welcome to attend and participate.

The legislative delegation consists of Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City). Both Drake and Gainer represent other counties in Northwest Florida.