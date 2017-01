The Holmes County High School Blue Devils defeated the Graceville Tigers on Tuesday night by the score of 47-44.

Scoring for Holmes County were: R. Powell 12, B. Harris 1, C. Moore 3, J. Campbell 15, J. Bice 2, E. Thompson 14.

Scoring for Graceville were: D. White 10, D. Swain 2, T. Broxton 1, C. McClain 4, C. James 7, C. Smith 5, J. Smith 9, S. Wesley 6.