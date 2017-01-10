Mrs. Dorlis Marie Webb, age 84, of Hartford, Alabama passed away January 7, 2017.

She was born November 11, 1932 in Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Massey Reagan; her mother, Bonnie Marie Cumbie Stalls; her husband, Lankford Owen Webb; one daughter, Jackie Webb Meadows; one sister and three brothers.

Mrs. Webb is survived by eight children, Lankford (Becky) Webb, Lonnie (Mavis) Webb, Richard (Diane) Webb, Vickie Webb (Tommy) Brantley, Larry (Lynda) Webb, Robert Webb, Becky Webb (Tony) Hobbs, Michael (Jeannine) Webb; 31 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Victory Tabernacle Church in Hartford, AL with Rev. Carson Fender and Rev. Jessie Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Holmes County with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.