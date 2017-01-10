Vysniauskas obit

Jonas Vysniauskas, age 88, passed from this life Monday, January 9, 2017 Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

He was born in Lithuania on February 13, 1928 to Simus and Maria “Kersyte” Vysniauskas. Jonas lasted worked as a Plant Manager.

He is survived by his wife Albina Vysniauskas and their 4 children; Vidas, Darius, Gedas and Audre.

Mass service will be held 11:00A.M. Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Monsignor Francis officiating. Rosary service will be 10:40A.M. prior to service. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.