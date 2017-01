THIRD ANNUAL VERNON HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY BASKETBALL CAMP

Aaron Todd Gymnasium

January 14, 21, 28 and February 4

9 AM until noon

FREE for all 2nd Grade through 8th Grade Boys and Girls

Camp will consist of Skill Work; Games and Individual Competitions

Vernon Varsity Coaches and Vernon Varsity Players will be running the camp

Sign Up Will Be At The Gymnasium Door

Concessions will be sold

For questions please contact Coach Register at (850)252-5777 or

thomas.register@wcsdschools.com