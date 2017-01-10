Turner obit

Henry D. Turner Jr., age 62 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on January 9, 2017 at Bay Medical Center’s Covenant Hospice Wing.

Henry was born on March 9, 1954 in Houston, Texas to Henry D. Turner Sr. and Flossie V. Meadows. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was known as the “Lawn Mower Man”.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Velma Haynes Turner of Cottondale, Florida; two daughters: Stacy Powell and husband Derrick of Cottondale, Florida, April Bodiford and husband Michael of Port St. Joe, Florida; two brothers: James Turner and wife Gloria of Sunny Hills, Florida, Jimmy Turner and wife Pat of Marianna, Florida; four sisters: Margaret McGinty and husband Reggie of Alford, Florida, Mary Kimbro and husband Kevin of Cottondale, Florida, Kathy Mowers of Denver, Colorado, Gracie Miles and Rick Conrad of Cottondale, Florida; mother in law: Betty Ross of Cottondale, Florida; four grandchildren: Savanna, Dawson, Shayla and Sierra all of Cottondale, Florida; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Evangel Worship Center in Marianna, Florida with Pastor Lavon Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.