Employees recognized at School Board

Employees of the Year were recognized when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

Kate M. Smith Elementary School

2018 Teacher of the Year – Erin Harris

2017 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Kaylor Collins

2017 School Related Employee of the Year – Valerie Foxworth

Roulhac Middle School

2018 Teacher of the Year – Connie Crutchfield

2017 Rookie Teacher of the Year- Mr. Mackenzie Lane

2017 School Related Employee of the Year – Minda Grantham

Chipley High School

2018 Teacher of the Year – Carol Schimpf

2017 Rookie Teacher of the Year- Benjamin Willis

2017 School Related Employee of the Year -Jana Shores

Vernon Elementary School

2018 Teacher of the Year -Amy Brown

2017 Rookie Teacher of the Year – Angela Newcomb

2017 School Related Employee of the Year – Lisa Glass

Vernon Middle School

2018 Teacher of the Year – Brenda Basnaw

2017 Rookie Teacher of the Year- Raquel Greer

2017 School Related Employee of the Year – Paula McDonald

Vernon High School

2018 Teacher of the Vear- Kevin Russell

2017 Rookie Teacher of the Year- Dana Bohac

2017 School Related Employee of the Year – Victoria Andrews

Florida Panhandle Technical College

2018 Teacher of the Year- Brandon Stevenson

2017 Rookie Teacher ofthe Year- Rhonda Wilson

2017 School Related Employee of the Year – Neomi Bouton

District Office and Data Center

2017 School Related Employee of the Year – Paula Gipson

Chipley Bus Barn

2017 School Related Employee of the Year – Joann Walsingham

Vernon Bus Barn

2017 School Related Employee of the Year – Grace Roche

Vernon Middle School Beta members were also recognized. They have worked hard since August and it shows with what they have accomplished. Members had a wonderful showing at the State Convention in Orlando in November. Students that placed at the state level and have received an invitation to compete at Nationals this summer include: Kadyn Carter became Vernon Middle Schools first Beta Club member to earn a spot as an officer with the State of Florida Beta Club. She will serve as Chaplain for the next year. Kirstyn Brown placed 1st in Pencil Sketching. Benjamin McDonald placed 3rd in Woodworking. Tayelor Spears placed 3rd in Essay Division II

1st place in Spotlight Your Club …… Theme was Little Einstein’s, Flying Through the Sky. 1st place in Scrapbook ……… Theme was Buzz Lightyear, Beta to Infinity and Beyond. 1st place in Campaign Skit ……. These students help Kadyn earn her officer’s title. 2nd place in Songfest …….. Songfest is a competition in which a club rewrites a song to incorporate the Beta Theme. This year’s re-written song was “Just like Fire’. 3rd Place in T-Shirt Design. Mrs. Tami Parish was chosen to serve as the Jr. Beta State Sponsor Elect for the State of Florida. She will hold this position for 2 years and then will hold the position of State Sponsor for an additional 2 years.

Spelling Bee Winners were recognized:

1st Place Ja’Ruis Ridgeway VMS

2nd Place Emma Holliday

3rd Place Gabe Jimenez

The following meetings were scheduled:

Rescheduled March Regular Meeting to Monday, March 6, 2017 @ 5:00 PM

Workshop on Florida Panhandle Technical College (FPTC), Tuesday, January 17, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Workshop on Budget, Monday, January 23, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

The following consent items were approved:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

2. Approval of electronic funds transfer – Capital City Bank and Wells Fargo

3. Approval of minutes for Workshop on December 12, 2017

4. Approval of minutes for Regular School Board Meeting on December 12, 2017

5. Approval of Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) between the Washington County School Board and the Washington County Education Association (WCEA)

6. Approval of revisions to School Board Policies/Procedures, Code of Student Conduct

7. Approval of out-of-state travel for Roulhac Middle School 8th grade to attend the Wiregrass Works-Career Fair in Dothan, AL on February 23, 2017

8. Approval of contract with Washington County Sheriff Department

9. Approval of a call for bids; funding for purchases made with Carl D. Perkins Rural and Sparsley Grants-FPTC

10. Approval of updated FPTC Student Catalog

11. Approval of out-of-state travel for five FPTC instructors to take the FAA small UAS pilot certification exam in Daleville, AL on December 16, 2016

12. Approval of Business Associate Agreement with Gallagher Benefit Services, Inc.

13. Approval of Step Increase for Support Staff and a bonus to Staff with 25+ Years or in a Gap on Step Schedule

14. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

15. Approval of proposed donation

The following personnel items were approved:

District: Approval of transfer of Rachael Hodge to W.I.S.E.; Approval of 21st CCLC Non-Instruction Personnel; Approval of resignation of Jordan Daniels, Speech Language Pathologist, effective December 16, 2016; Approval of Crystal Wedderburn, AVID tutor; Approval of resignation of Michael Drummond, effective January 13, 2017

Kate M. Smith Elementary School: Approval of leave of absence for Paige Russell, teacher, effective January 9, 2017; Approval of resignation of Colby Hartzog, paraprofessional, effective December 13, 2016; Approval of employment recommendation of Susie Gainer, paraprofessional, effective retroactive January 17, 2017

Roulhac Middle School: Approval of employment recommendation of Colby Hartzog, teacher, effective retroactive January 3, 2017

Vernon Elementary School: Approval of employment recommendation of Brittany Blankenship, paraprofessional, effective December 13, 2016

Vernon High School: Approval of resignation of Reginald Jackson, paraprofessional, effective January 17, 2017