Boruff obit

Mrs. Edna Ruth Boruff, age 92, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 7, 2017 at her home.

She was born June 7, 1924 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Charles Carver and Bertha Cash Carver.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boruff was preceded in death by her husband, James Otis Boruff.

She is survived by a granddaughter, Sharon Meadows of Bonifay, FL; a grandson, Michael Boruff of Bonifay, FL; four great-grandchildren, Tanis Meadows, William Dever, Andy Boruff and Alex Boruff; three sisters, Clarice Oldham of Mooresville, IN, Ruby Cooper of Dale, IN, Dorothy Masterson of Lamar, IN; numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held from 4:30-6:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation.