YouTube nursing educator to speak at Chipola

MARIANNA— YouTube sensation Mike Linares will speak to Chipola College nursing students, Monday, Jan. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., in the main auditorium of the Health Sciences Building.

Linares has posted hundreds of educational videos in the nursing field. He offers reviews for the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination), the nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses. With over 8 years in the medical field, Linares has worked in the field on an ambulance in the dangerous streets of Los Angeles County and the in emergency rooms. Coupled with his passion for teaching and desire to help other students, SIMPLEnursing.com.

Dr. Karen Lipford, Dean of Health Sciences at Chipola, says, “Our students and even our instructors use Mike’s videos in different courses. We are excited to have him on our campus.”

Linares will speak with current students about test taking tips, and is willing to meet with recent graduates to provide some additional assistance to help them pass boards.

For information about the meeting, contact Dr. Lipford at 718-2278.