Chipola Community Chorus begins Jan. 17

MARIANNA—The Chipola Community Chorus begins rehearsal Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m., in the McLendon Fine Arts Building, Room H108.

All adults and high school students are invited to join the Chorus under the direction of John Martin. Martin, tenor, is an early music specialist whose interpretation of works from Bach’s “Mass in b minor” to Charpentier’s “Te Deum” has received high praise. He holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Religion and Music (Voice Performance) from Huntingdon College and the Master of Music degree in Voice Performance from The University of Alabama.