Chipola Artist Series to present Cashore Marionettes

Chipola Artist Series season tickets are on sale at the Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

The internationally-acclaimed Cashore Marionettes will present a show for all ages, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. The moving and humorous performances have astounded audiences in Europe, the Far East and across North America. Through virtuoso manipulation, music and theatrical illusion, the vignettes presented in Simple Gifts provide an entertaining vision of what it is to be human. Learn more at www.cashoremarionettes.com.

Tickets–$20 for adults, $10 for 18 and under, go on sale Jan. 17. Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Online tickets may be printed at home, or with an order confirmation, will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show.

For more information, call 718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.