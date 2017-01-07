Rita Catherine York, 52 of Vernon, passed from this life on January 5, 2017 at Bay Medical Center’s Covenant Hospice wing.

Rita was born on December 24, 1964 in Suffern, New York, to Raymond Charles Davis and Mary C. Mydosh. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for 15 years since coming from New York, and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She enjoyed collecting Precious Moments and especially loved her cats.

She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband: Larry York of Vernon; mother: Mary C. Mydosh of Vernon; sons: Timothy York of Vernon, Nicholas York of Vernon, Nathan York and wife Gwen of Southport; daughters: Olivia York of Vernon, Debra Cobart of Vernon; brother: Raymond Mydosh of New York; sister: Rachel Babb of New York; grandchildren: Cheyenne Cobart, Skylar Cobart and Siren Cobart all of Vernon.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.