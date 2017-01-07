Winter weather

The Florida Highway Patrol would like to remind motorist that possible freezing rain and sleet will be in our area for the next few days. The FHP will have extra Troopers working to help monitor the roadways and bridges of the Florida Panhandle.

Due to the possibility of sleet or ice please follow these safety tips.

1. Drive at or below the speed limit.

2. Increase following distance.

3. Know if you vehicle has antilock brakes.

4. If your vehicle does not have antilock brakes you may need to pump your brakes to keep the

brakes from locking up.

If motorist observe any roadway problems please report them by dialing (*FHP)*347.