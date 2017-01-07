VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets wrapped up a successful week of basketball Friday night as they traveled to Port St. Joe where they defeated the Tiger Sharks by a score of 69-55. The Jackets erased a six point half time deficit behind the shooting of Matt Issenhoff and Trent Hammack as they combined for six three pointers in the third quarter to take a six point lead into the fourth quarter. Vernon continued their hot shooting in the fourth quarter leading to their fifteen point win.

The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Matt Issenhoff’s 23 points; Trent Hammack’s 13 points and Bryson Potter’s 11 points. Canaan McDonald and Tylon Tolbert contributed 8 points each while Jamar Massaline and Maurice Hargrove added 3 points each. In addition to their scoring, Bryson Potter, Tylon Tolbert and Trent Hammock’s rebounding and shot-blocking played a big role in the Jacket’s earning their tenth win of the season.

On Thursday night in Vernon the Jackets defeated the Poplar Spring Atomics by a score of 59-34. Scoring for Vernon were Bryson Potter with 13 points; Canaan McDonald with 11; Matt Issenhoff and Tylon Tolbert with 9 points each; Jacob Carroll with 8 points; Trent Hammack with 6 points; and Chase Proctor with 3 points.

Vernon will play at home Tuesday night as they host the Wewahitchka Gators.