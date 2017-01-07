FPTC earns NATEF accreditation

Florida Panhandle Technical College prides itself on offering state-of-the-art certifications, preparing students for the workforce and offering employers qualified candidates.

Certification and degree programs at FPTC span the range of traditional crafts such as welding, automotive technology and cosmetology to newer offerings such as CyberSecurity, Drones and Internet Technology, and everything in between.

Even the more traditional subjects such as the Automotive Services Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College require intensive computer-driven equipment and skills, with commensurately higher pay and incentives for training.

FPTC recently earned NATEF Accreditation, bestowed by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), holding students to a higher standard and offering a greater degree of skill and certification.

To achieve ASE certification, FPTC’s automotive training program was evaluated by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) to meet nationally accepted standards in instruction, facilities and equipment.

“We have worked closely with NATEF to make certain that our program meets strict industry standards and are glad to maintain our ASE certified training program,” said Mike Bowyer, FPTC Automotive Services instructor.

Bowyer, along with Martha Compton, director of FPTC, appreciate the local volunteers who were part of the certification team. “This is just one of our recent achievements at FPTC,” said Compton.