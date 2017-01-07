Fowler obit

Mary Louise Fowler, 90, passed away, Friday, January 6, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Fowler was born March 29, 1926 in Tupelo, MS to the late M.C. and Flora Weatherly Sudduth. A graduate of George Peabody College for Teachers (known today as Vanderbilt University), Mrs. Fowler was in public education for over 45 years. During those years she taught in elementary education mostly as a 5th grade teacher and retiring as Curriculum Coordinator with Graceville Elementary School. Mrs. Fowler was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Graceville and the Dorcas Sunday School Class. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling and playing bridge.

Predeceased by her husband Wilmer Gay “Smiley” Fowler.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Mark Stephen Fowler, Sr. and wife, Denise, Ocala, FL; brothers, Dan Sudduth, Ashville, NC, John Sudduth, Tupelo, MS; three grandchildren, Melissa Pellow (Russ), Dr. Mark Stephen Fowler, Jr. (Brittany), Kristina Fowler.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Graceville with Revs. Tim Folds and Chester Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Collins Mill Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Monday, 10 a.m. until time of service.