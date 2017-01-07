Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend is Feb. 3-4

MARIANNA— Major league baseball stars and dozens of other former Chipola College players are expected to return to their alma mater for the annual Chipola Baseball Alumni Weekend Feb. 3-4.

The weekend will include live college baseball action, a Homerun Derby, great food and the chance to rub elbows with the pros, including two-time MLB Homerun champ Jose Bautista.

The Chipola Indians play three games during the weekend: Friday, Feb. 3, Walter State at 10:00 a.m. and San Jacinto at 12:30 p.m. The Indians play San Jacinto on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. An Alumni Dinner and Auction is set for Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Ag Center. Big-leaguers have donated thousands in memorabilia for the auction. Tickets are $100, with table sponsorships available for $1,000. Sponsors earn recognition at the dinner, 8 dinner tickets, 4 HR Derby Field Passes. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.

A full day of activities is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Chipola Field. Passes to the day’s events are $10 per person for all ages. A $10 Grouper Fish Fry is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. An MLB Alumni Homerun Derby starts at 12:30 p.m. Chipola will honor long-time Chipola Coach Ellis Dungan as well as the 2007 National Championship team. MLB All-Star Adam Duvall will have his number 6 jersey retired.

The MLB autograph and photo session runs from 2:30 to 3:30. For $10, fans can get one item signed by each professional. Player photos and MLB baseballs will be available for purchase.

For information about alumni happenings, email John DiLaura at Dilauraj@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2332.