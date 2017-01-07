Alford obit

Mrs. Martha Williams Alford, age 85, of Vernon, Florida passed away January 4, 2017 at her home. She was born January 28, 1931 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Mark Daniel and Vera Mae Everett Williams. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Alford was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn A. Alford and a son, Glynn D. Alford.

Martha is survived by two sons, Mark H. Alford of Jacksonville, FL and Lynn J. Alford and wife Deborah of Vernon, FL; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Olivia and Anna; three great-grandchildren, Kyla, Brianne and Cara; three step-grandchildren, Jimmy, Tina and Tracy; seven step-great-grandchildren, Travis, Hannah, Claire, Katie, Pilar, Nicole and Mackenzie; one brother, Warren Fred ‘Bud’ Williams and wife Irmagard of MacDougald, GA; four sisters, Lorretta Winslette and husband James of LaGrange, GA, Mae Frank Williams of Jacksonville, FL, Florene Steverson of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Pauline Howell of Atlanta, GA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 7, 2017 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Bush and Rev. Jefferson Cain officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to Emerald Coast Hospice, 1330 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428.