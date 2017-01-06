Public workshop set

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) along with the Florida Forest Service, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Water Policy, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Credit of Northwest Florida, and University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension will hold a public workshop on Thursday, Jan. 12, in Marianna to discuss ways to manage forests and farms for fish and wildlife.

Featured topics for the workshop include, but are not limited to, gopher tortoise habitat and management, prescribed burning for wildlife, wildlife best management practices, and cost-share programs.

The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST at the IFAS Extension Service Office, 2741 Pennsylvania Ave., Marianna.

Lunch will be provided free of charge, but pre-registration must be completed by Jan. 9. To pre-register for the workshop, contact Billie Clayton at 850-767-3634.

For information on FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program, visit MyFWC.com/lap.