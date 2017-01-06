Jones obit

Kenneth Jones, 62, of Bascom died Friday, December 30, 2016 at his residence.

Born in Cairo, GA, he resided in the Panhandle of Florida for most of his life. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard and Marine Corp Reserves. He worked for the US Postal Service prior to studying Law Enforcement. He then became a Deputy with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for many years. Kenneth proudly wore the uniform as a Patrol Officer, Motorcycle Officer and as a K-9 Handler.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Martin and stepmother, Marlene Jones.

Survivors include two children; a daughter, Shannon Tolley of Grand Ridge; son, Shane Jones of Marianna; three grandchildren, Lane, Emma and Ethan Tolley; father, Howard Jones of Tallahassee; sisters, brothers and their spouses. Survivors also include many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins along with a host of beloved friends.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverend Fred Cook officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any entity that benefits law enforcement or veterans.