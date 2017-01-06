House fire in Wausau

Just after 4:10 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a structure fire located at 3579 Washington Street in Wausau, Florida.

Washington County Deputies, Wausau Fire Department, Washington County Fire and EMS arrived and observed smoke coming from the residence.

Upon arrival, the agencies on scene began to extinguish the fire. While the residential fire was being contained, it was determined there were two occupants inside the home. It was later determined the two subjects perished in the residence.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office and the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and responded to assist with the investigation. This incident is currently being investigated.