BCF continues registration for the Spring semester.

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is currently registering students for the spring semester which begins on January 16, 2017. New student orientation will be held January 12-13, beginning at 8:00 a.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Even though registration continues through the official drop/add deadline in January, registering early ensures a seat in the desired classes.

The Baptist College of Florida is leading the way in offering innovative programs and degrees that prepare men and women for areas of Christian service, leadership, ministry, and education. Currently, BCF has two masters degrees (Master of Arts in Christian Studies and Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership), eighteen bachelor degrees (Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies, Business Leadership, Christian Studies, Elementary Education, English, English Secondary Education, History & Social Studies, History & Social Studies Secondary Education, Leadership & Christian Education, Ministry, Ministry Studies, Missions, Missions with a Concentration in Aviation, Music, Psychology, Bachelor of Music in Worship Leadership, Bachelor of Music Education Choral and Bachelor of Music Education Instrumental), and three associate degrees (Associate of Arts in Christian Education, Music and Associate of Divinity). In addition to the comprehensive list of courses offered on the Graceville campus, BCF classes are available online and at the three extension sites; Panama City, Jacksonville, and Orlando.

For more information on how to become a part of the college that is “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®” or to see the complete list of classes for the spring semester, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.