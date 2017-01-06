BCF announces exciting January chapel schedule

There are so many things that make The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville a special place for faculty, staff, students, and alumni, but there is nothing that is closer to the heartbeat of the institution than the weekly chapel services. Chapel services are held in the historic R.G. Lee Chapel Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday each week beginning at 10:00 a.m. Throughout the month of January, chapel services will highlight the artistic musical talent found in the Music and Worship Division as well as Godly speakers committed to sharing the Good News of the gospel.

Each semester, the list of chapel speakers during that first week of class (January 16-18) includes The Baptist College of Florida President Thomas A. Kinchen. As Kinchen shares his heart, both incoming students and those returning look forward with excitement as to what their visionary president has to share. Faculty, students, and guests consistently leave with a sense of encouragement and spiritual revival as Kinchen delivers those first three messages each semester.

The following week, January 23-25, three well known and highly respected denominational leaders within Southern Baptist life will be speaking. Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) President Daniel L. Akin will be preaching in chapel on January 23, and hosting a luncheon for students interested in learning more about the seminary. On Tuesday, January 24, Ted Traylor, the Senior Pastor of Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola, Fla., former President of the Florida Baptist State Convention and powerful preacher will be speaking. Chapel services will conclude on Wednesday with the Executive Editor of the Florida Baptist Witness Kevin Bumgarner sharing his testimony.

During the final week of January, chapel services will feature two BCF Professors and a well-respected denominational leader and pastor. On Monday, January 30, BCF Academic Dean and Professor of Evangelism and Missions Robin Jumper will bring the message. Tuesday, January 31, BCF Dean of Students and Associate Professor of History and Christian Studies Roger Richards will be preaching. Then on Wednesday, February 1, Maxie Miller, Interim Pastor at Family of God Baptist Church in Panama City, Fla., will lead the month of dynamic chapel speakers.

BCF chapel services are open to the public and are known for being “at the very heart of the campus.” The monthly chapel schedule is available online at www.baptistcollege.edu where recorded podcasts and videos of chapel services can be viewed. Chapel services are also broadcast live on BCF’s LowPower (LP) Radio Station WFBU 94.7. For more information about chapel services on campus, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 446.