Sunny Hills man arrested

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office started out the New Year with the successful service of a search warrant in the Sunny Hills area.

The search warrant was obtained after deputies received an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen at 4117 Delft Drive. Upon arrival at the residence deputies discovered marijuana being cultivated along with grow lights.

Arrested in connection with the investigation was Dustin Mabry, 25 year old white male of Sunny Hills. His charges are as follows:

Cultivation of Marijuana

Washington County Warrant for Criminal Mischief and Battery

Jackson County Warrant for Driving with license suspended or revoked

“Even a small operation of this type can yield a fairly large amount of a more potent type of cannabis,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Apprehensions like this one are possible because of the community’s involvement with law enforcement.”

Anyone with information on illegal activity should contact 638-TIPS (8477), 638-6111 or by email at tips@wcso.us.