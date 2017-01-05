Rock the Crock slow-cooker class

Thursday, January 12, 6:00 – 8:30 p.m., at Sand Hills Baptist Church, 6758 Highway 77 (Bay County line), Chipley.

Learn delicious, nutritious meal ideas using your slow cooker to save time and money. Registration fee is $5 and includes course materials. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265 or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.