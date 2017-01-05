McKnight obit

Mrs. Edra Mae McKnight, 78 of Bonifay, Florida died on Sunday, January 1, 2017, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Born Monday, May 9, 1938 in Geneva County, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Earl Evans and the late Nancy Barnes Evans.

She was a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church.

Surviving is her husband, Fred McKnight, son, Fred McKnight, Jr. of Orlando, FL, daughter, Nancy Peele of Orlando, FL, sister, Jimmie Ramos of North Iberia, LA; 2 grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Bethlehem Methodist Church with the Rev. Jack Faircloth and Rev. Matthew Rich officiating. Interment was in Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery, Bethlehem, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Bethlehem Methodist Church.