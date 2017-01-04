Staton obit

Ms. Martha Staton, 81 of Chipley, Florida, a native of Auburndale, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 28, 2016 in the Washington Nursing and Rehab. Center of Chipley, Florida.

She was of the Methodist denomination and was a Home Maker.

She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter: Louvenia Staton of Winter Haven, Florida; four sisters: Ida Brim of Auburndale, Florida, Delois Davis of Winter Haven, Florida, Celia Grant of Kissimmee, Florida, and Juanita Childs of Albany, Georgia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held 11 A.M. CST, Thursday, January 5, 2016 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Luther V. Farmer, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Southside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2016 from 10 A.M. – 9 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. Ms. Staton will lie in repose at the funeral home 1 hr. prior to services.