Smith obit

Mr. Willie Smith, 70 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2016 in the Southeast Alabama Medical Center of Dothan, Alabama.

Willie was of the Holiness denomination and was a trucker. Willie served his country honorably while serving in the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his memories, three beloved sons: Troe Williams of Denver, Colorado, Mariano Weaver of Minnesota, and Willie Murphy Smith, Jr. of Tampa, Florida; two loving daughters: Stacey Adams and Samantha Smith of Racine, Wisconsin; devoted cousin & caregiver: Tracy Andrews of Chipley, Florida; along with a host of grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Willie’s Life will be held 11 A.M., CST, Saturday, January 7, 2016 from the sanctuary of Johnson Temple First Born Church with Elder Floyd Harper, Pastor and Supt. Isaac Shackelford, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Military Honors performed by the Ft. Rucker Honor Guard.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, January 6, 2016 from 10 A.M.- 9 P.M in the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. Mr. Smith will lie in repose at the church on Saturday 1 hr. prior to services with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.