New dean of the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— The University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville began a new chapter in its history Tuesday with the official arrival of a new dean, Leon L. Haley Jr., M.D., MHSA, FACEP, C.P.E. Haley comes to north Florida from Atlanta, where he rose up the ranks as a professor of emergency medicine and an executive associate dean for the Emory School of Medicine and as a key administrator at Grady Memorial Hospital, the city’s safety-net hospital.

“I am thrilled to be a part of one of northeast Florida’s premier medical and academic organizations,” said Haley. “The University of Florida is regarded throughout the country as one of the leaders in educating physicians, providing cutting-edge research, and UF Health has become a symbol for providing the best, most compassionate health care to everyone who needs it. I am proud to now be a part of both organizations.”

Haley’s experience in leading a major department at one of the country’s most notable safety-net hospitals gives him great insight into serving patients of all backgrounds. He has experience as a clinician, administrator and educator. At Grady Memorial Hospital, staffed primarily by Emory University physicians, Haley was one of the leaders overseeing all faculty matters, most recently as executive associate dean for clinical affairs for Emory University.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have someone with Dr. Haley’s experience and passion join UF Health Jacksonville,” said David S. Guzick, M.D., Ph.D., president of UF Health and senior vice president of health affairs at the University of Florida. “It’s clear from his achievements, both academically and as a clinician, that he is the perfect fit for the University of Florida and UF Health. I believe his extensive background, especially with Emory University and Grady Memorial Hospital, will give him great insight into what we do and what we are trying to achieve moving forward in our patient care, education and research missions.”

Haley comes to UF Health Jacksonville at an exciting time for the organization, which is about to expand on its successful reach into north Jacksonville with the opening of a new inpatient hospital. The 92-bed unit is set to open in mid-2017 and will complement UF Health North’s medical office complex, which has received glowing reviews from patients and the community.

“Dr. Haley’s addition to the UF College of Medicine and UF Health is a coup for both organizations,” said Russ Armistead, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville. “It’s obvious he has a passion for helping people from all walks of life. I am personally excited to begin working with him to help lead UF Health Jacksonville in its role as one of our community’s major health care assets.”

In addition to his roles as professor and executive associate dean at Emory, Haley served as chief medical officer of the Emory Medical Care Foundation in Atlanta. Haley formerly served as deputy senior vice president of medical affairs, chief of emergency medicine for Grady Health System and vice chair of emergency medicine at Emory University. Prior to his positions at Grady and Emory, Haley was a senior staff physician at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.

Haley received his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan. Haley completed his residency in emergency medicine at the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, serving a year as chief resident. He is board-certified in emergency medicine, a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians and serves as an oral board examiner for the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

He is chair of the board for the Essential Hospital Institute, the academic and research arm for America’s Essential Hospitals, a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians, and the American Association of Physician Leadership. He was also a member of the Institute of Medicine Committee on Health and Insurance Status.