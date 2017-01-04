Lowery obit

Mr. Rodney Carl Lowery, age 66, of Westville, Florida passed away December 31, 2016 at his home. He was born March 26, 1950 in Albertville, Alabama to the late Albray Carl Lowery and Rosie Lee Lang Lowery.

He is survived by his wife, Lynda Thomas Lowery of Westville, FL; one daughter, Destin Nacole Lowery of Destin, FL; one grandson, Rocco Shayne Skinner of Destin, FL; three step-children, Lincoln Howell and wife Paula of Bonifay, FL, Lori McMahan and husband Darwin of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Lisa Bush and husband Ronnie of Bonifay, FL; seven step-grandchildren, Tyler McMahan, Zachary McMahan, Nichola Hobbs, Trevor Bush, Drew Howell, Dakota Howell, Dalton Howell; three step-great-grandchildren, Zachary, Annabella, Caleb; two brothers, Billy Lowery and wife Judy of Albertville, AL, Michael Lowery and wife Gail of Gadsden, AL; three sisters, Betty Moore and husband Freeland, Sherra Dean and husband Benny, Cindy Brooks and husband Rocky all of Albertville, AL.

A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Westville Community Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Warren officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00 AM at the church. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.