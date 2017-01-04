Harris obit

Mr. Curtis Lee Harris, 66 of Ponce de Leon, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 28, 2016 in the North Okaloosa Medical Center of Crestview, Florida.

Curtis was Pulpwood Trucker and was a loving father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

He leaves to cherish his memories two step-sons: Bernard Stewart & Andre Stewart and his wife Phyllis both of Florala, Alabama; one step-daughter: Charlotte Goldsmith and her husband Clyde of Dothan, Alabama; one sister: Alneta Randolph and her husband Hermese of Ponce de Leon, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Curtis’s Life will be held 2 P.M CST, Saturday, January 7, 2016 at the Pleasant Grove (Euchee Valley) Cemetery of Argyle, Florida with Rev. Anthony Johnson, officiating and the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, January 6, 2016 from 10 A.M.-9 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. Mr. Harris will lie in repose at the cemetery 1hr prior to services.