Dr. Neal Dunn sworn into 115th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement Tuesday after being sworn into the 115th Congress:

“I am humbled and honored to be able to serve the hardworking people of Florida’s Second Congressional District and represent their conservative values in Congress. I’m looking forward to hitting to the ground running and getting some real work done. It’s not going to be easy, but we will fix our broken health care system, strengthen our military and the economy, provide for our veterans, and protect the Second Amendment,” said Dr. Dunn.

After being sworn in as the Congressman for the Second Congressional District of Florida, Dr. Dunn followed through with a promise to hang his Revolutionary War musket in his Washington office. The musket was surrendered to General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown in 1781.

“This musket will be a steadfast reminder of the reason I’m here in Congress: to defend the Constitution and honor those who have fought and continue to fight for our freedom. We must never forget how important our Constitutional rights are,” added Dr. Dunn.

Dr. Dunn represents the 2nd Congressional District of Florida, which includes all or part of 19 counties in North Florida. After medical school, Dr. Dunn served in the U.S. Army for more than 10 years. He later opened a surgical practice and community bank in Bay County. He lives there with his wife Leah. They have three sons and three grandchildren.