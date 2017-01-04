Chipley-Vernon basketball

Tuesday night in Vernon before a gymnasium full of Washington County basketball fans, the county’s two boys varsity squads put on an exciting display of basketball skills. Both teams played well but in the end it was the Vernon Yellow Jackets who emerged victorious by a 61-58 score.

Vernon trailed by five points at half time; led by six at the end of the third quarter, and at one point in the fourth quarter trailed by nine points. Despite trailing, the Jackets were able to overcome the Tigers lead behind the clutch shooting of Matt Issenhoff and Canaan McDonald and the tough defense of Bryson Potter, Tylon Tolbert and Trent Hammack.

Vernon was led in scoring by Matt Isenhoff with 19, Canaan McDonald with 13; Tylon Tolbert with 9; Trent Hammack and Bryson Potter with 8 each and Jamar Massaline and Jacob Carroll with 2 points each.

Chipley was led in scoring by Grant Rowell with 16 points; Adrian Sims with 15; Bryson Patrick with 8; Kelvin Dean with 3; and Trey Thurman, Fran Woods, Elijah Staten and Brian Williams with 2 points each.

Vernon will be back in action at home Thursday night against Poplar Springs.