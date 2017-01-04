Alford obit

Mrs. Patricia ‘Pat’ Ann Sapp Alford, age 78, passed away January 2, 2017 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical in Panama City, Florida. She was born August 29, 1938 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Benjamin Harrison Sapp and Bessie Miller Sapp. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Alford was preceded in death by one sister, Dolores Taylor.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John P. Alford of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Lucy Etheridge and husband Donald of Bonifay, FL; two grandsons, John Etheridge and Bryce Etheridge both of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Margaret Medley and husband Ray of Bonifay, FL; four nephews, Warren Saxon and wife Lana of DeLand, FL, Andy Howell and wife Terry of Bonifay, FL, Mike Taylor and wife Sara of Bonifay, FL, Nicholas Medley and wife Jenny of Pensacola, FL.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Bonifay First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jean Tippit and Rev. John Chance officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bonifay First United Methodist Church, PO Box 477, Bonifay, FL 32425.