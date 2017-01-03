Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.40/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 41.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 23.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 3 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.99/g in 2016, $2.31/g in 2015, $3.41/g in 2014, $3.36/g in 2013 and $3.31/g in 2012.

“In 2016, motorists spent an average $2.13 per gallon on gasoline, the cheapest yearly average since 2004, and 28 cents lower than 2015, but if motorists made a resolution to pay less in 2017, they either broke it already or aren’t planning on driving for a while. While nearly 100,000 gas stations in the country were selling for $1.99 per gallon a year ago, fewer than 3,000 are today. Though we may see rising gas prices take a brief break in early February, we’re unlikely to come anywhere close to last year’s low levels,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“Overall, the national average price of gas stands 35 cents higher than where it was a year ago on this day and the gap is likely to continue widening. For the upcoming year, it’s not a rosy picture at the pump: GasBuddy’s 2017 Fuel Outlook, being released tomorrow, will detail when motorists will be seeing the highest prices of the year and how many more billions we’ll spend at the pump in the year ahead,” DeHaan added.