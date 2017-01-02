Williams obit

Evelyn Poole Williams went to be with our Lord and Savior Saturday, December 31, 2016 at her residence in Dellwood. Mrs. Williams was 96. She was a native and lifelong resident of the Dellwood-Cypress area.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Coley Williams and her daughter, Myrene; parents, John Council and Flossie Green Poole; step mother, Eror Gray Poole; brothers, Cohen, Julius and David Poole; brothers-in-law, Lambert Goodson, Jack Connell and Alfred Allen; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Proctor Poole Frances Yon Poole; son-in-law, David Whiddon.

She is survived by her children, Rethell Burch (James), Russell Williams (Frances), Bernell Williams (Jenell), Maxwell Williams (Pam), Marilyn Hatcher (Gene) and Beverly Whiddon; fourteen grandchildren, Darlene Burch, Davina Frederick, Dana Reiding, Neal, Maria, Jeremy, Jonathan, Jeffrey, Ashley Williams, Stephanie Summerlin, Deanna Newcomb, Corey Hatcher, Jason and Noah Whiddon; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Brannon and R.C. Poole; sisters, Helen Allen, Lillie Goodson and Elizabeth Connell; sisters-in-law, Etta Poole, Lomell Poole and Tessie Poole, Johnnie Williams and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, 2 p.m., January 4, 2017 at Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church with Pastor Wayne Fussell and Shane Mercer officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Free Will Baptist Cemetery, 3943 Sweet Pond Rd. Greenwood, FL 32443 with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cypress Grove Assembly of God in Dellwood. Flowers accepted or those wishing may make memorials to Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church or Emerald Coast Hospice