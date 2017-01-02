Moore obit

Mazzie Ann Moore, age 82 of Eastpoint, FL passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at The Bridge Nursing Home in Port St. Joe, FL. She was born on August 18, 1934 to the late Charles Ellis and Zoah (Hough) Register in Lynn Haven, FL.

Mazzie is a member of the Eastpoint Church of God Church and worked with the Franklin County School Board as a nurse.

She is preceded in death by one son, Thomas Moore and one daughter, Cynthia Moore.

Survivors include, former husband of 62 years, Charles E. Moore Sr., two sons, Charles Moore Jr., Michael Moore, two daughters, Linda Baker, Michelle Moore, two brothers, Carlos Register, Winfred Register, one sister, Inez Finch and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Going Home Celebration will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2016 at 4:00 P.M. EST at Eastpoint Church of God in Eastpoint, FL with Reverend Roy Caroll and Reverend Larry Sterling officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL are in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.