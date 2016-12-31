Williams obit

Clara T. Williams, 82, died December 29, 2016 at Cobblestone Rehabilitation Center in Moultrie, GA.

She was born 1 of 12 children, and raised in the Sandridge Community. She lived and worked in food service until 1962. When she moved to Albany, GA, she continued working in food service. She moved back to the Sandridge Community in 1975 and continued working in food service for many years including the Jackson County School System. She later worked at Sunland caring for the residents and retired from the State of Florida on March 1, 1993. After her retirement and because of declining health, she moved to Doerun, GA with her daughter and son in law, Evelyn and Darrell Bishop. Clara has lived with them for the past eleven years before moving to Cobblestone.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Jean Lee; son, Larry Eugene Maddox; parents, Elijah (Judge) and Sally Tyus; brothers, John Henry Tyus, Jeff Tyus, and Alfred Tyus; sisters, Lula Applewhite, Martha Harrison, Mary Edenfield, and Vivian Bell.

Survivors include her brothers, Thomas Tyus (Elaine), Phillip Tyus, Harold Tyus (Barbara) and George Tyus; daughters, Virginia L. Roberts and husband, Arlie J. Roberts Jr., Evelyn L. Bishop and husband, Darrell; grandsons, Freddy Bishop, Jr (Heather), Robert Bishop (Laurie Beth); granddaughters, Holley Butler (Don), Keri Johnson (Byron), Melanie Constantino (Jason); great grandchildren, Briggs, Brandon, Jake, Tucker, Brayden, Noah, Caleb, Emily and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Holiness Church with Rev. Eva Howell officiating. Interment will follow in Emmanuel Holiness Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service.