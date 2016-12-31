Wagner obit

Richard Larry Wagner, 83, of Marianna died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Richard was a native of Cleveland, OH where he was born to the late, Lawrence F. and Anna Julia Dohnal Wagner on June 17, 1933. He moved to Marianna in 1947, then joined the U.S.A.F where he served an active tour of duty in the Korean Conflict and married his wife, Rochelle Bennett on August 11, 1957 at Eglin Air Force Base. Richard became a member of the Marianna Elks Lodge, American Legion, AMA Modelers, Chipola Amature Radio Club and was a Radio Tech for Adams Communication. He enjoyed flying radio controlled airplanes, was a NASCAR enthusiast, a short track race car driver and a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his wife, Rochelle B. Wagner of Marianna; two children, Rhonda Lee Brown and husband, Greg of Fountain, Gail Annette Matt and husband, George of Inverness; one grandchild, Jennifer Lee Roberts and husband, Ryan of Marianna and three great-grandchildren, Blake, Austin and Luke Roberts.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m.., Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with Father David Green officiating. Interment will follow in Cypress Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.. to 6 p.m.., Monday, January 2, 2017 in The MacKinnon Parish Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4362 Lafayette St. Marianna, FL 32446.