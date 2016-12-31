Vernon basketball

Friday night’s game between the Vernon Yellow Jackets and the Holmes County Blue Devils was a game of halves. The Jackets won the first half, leading by twelve at halftime but were unable to sustain their lead and fell to the Devils 69-64.

Scoring for Holmes County were: R. Powell 23, J. Campbell 22, J. Bice 10, E. Thompson 13.

Scoring for Vernon were: J. Massaline 3, M. Issenhoff 19, C. McDonald 5, T. Tolbert 9, T. Hammack 6, B. Potter 20, M. Hargrove 2.

Vernon will be back in action Tuesday night when they host Chipley.