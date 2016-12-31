Vanlandingham obit

Mrs. Martha Ann Vanlandingham, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 30, 2016 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born July 3, 1931 in Troy, Alabama to the late Willis Langley Brazil and Bernice Elberta Stallings Brazil.

In addition to her parents, Martha Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Vanlandingham; four siblings, Eloise Tucker, Hazel Sherrer, Maurice Brazil and Willis L. Brazil, Jr.; one brother-in-law, Hugh Segrest, Jr.; one sister-in-law, Lynelle Vanlandingham.

Mrs. Vanlandingham retired as a Bonifay Elementary School teacher aide of many years. She loved her precious cats and sweet pups. She was a member of Bonifay First United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Vanlandingham is survived by two daughters, Debbie Solomon and husband Al of Marianna, FL and Tracy Howell and husband Bill of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; one sister, Patty Segrest of Graceville, FL; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, January 2, 2017 at Bonifay First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jean Tippit officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to Covenant Hospice, Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Ave. Suite E, Marianna, FL 32446.