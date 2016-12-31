Hit and run suspect arrested

On December 30 at approximately 4 p.m., information was learned on the whereabouts of a possible suspect vehicle in a hit and run fatality that occurred on Front Beach Road and Shasta Drive in Bay County on December 22. The investigation continued and a suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.
Robert Owen Shore (37) of Dora, Alabama, was charged with:
- Leaving the scene involving death
- Simple assault
The Florida Highway Patrol would like to express its gratitude and thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the capture and investigation of this incident.