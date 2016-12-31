Hit and run suspect arrested

On December 30 at approximately 4 p.m., information was learned on the whereabouts of a possible suspect vehicle in a hit and run fatality that occurred on Front Beach Road and Shasta Drive in Bay County on December 22. The investigation continued and a suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

Robert Owen Shore (37) of Dora, Alabama, was charged with:

Leaving the scene involving death

Simple assault

The Florida Highway Patrol would like to express its gratitude and thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the capture and investigation of this incident.