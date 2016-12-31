Creamer obit

Rex Creamer, age 63 of Chipley, passed from this life on December 26, 2016 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Rex was born on August 20, 1953 to Joe Allen Creamer and Dollie Mae Griffin. He served in the United States Army and was a Carpenter by trade. He was an avid outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: James Creamer; sister: Betty Deal.

He is survived by his son: Allan Creamer of Chipley; brothers: Buddy Creamer and wife Ruth of Wausau, Joe “Junior” Creamer of Chipley; sisters: Dell Lamp and husband James of Chipley, Dorothy Clark of Orlando; grandchildren: Austin Mann, Tea Creamer, Evan Creamer, Caden Creamer.

A celebration of his life will be held from 4-6P.M. Monday, January 2, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.