Spring registration set at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College will open for the Spring 2016 semester, Tuesday, Jan. 3. New student testing begins Jan. 3. Returning student registration is Jan. 4. New and returning student registration is Jan. 5. Classes begin Jan. 6.

There are several steps to completing the application process: (1) complete the college Admission Application online at www.chipola.edu, or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Chipola Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test; call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree and Workforce Development programs.

Bachelor’s Degrees include: Education majors in Middle and High School Math or Science, English Education, Exceptional Student Education and Elementary Education; a Business Administration degree with concentrations in Management, Accounting and Information Systems; and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Additionally, the college offers the Educator Preparation Institute, a Teacher Certification program for those with a B.S. in a non-teaching field.

The Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree is designed for students who plan to complete their first two years of college work and then transfer to a four-year program at Chipola or another college or university. Credits earned are transferable and are applicable toward a bachelor’s degree. Academic advising guides that outline requirements for specific majors are available from Student Services and are located on the college website at www.chipola.edu.

Several Associate in Science (AS) and Workforce programs are offered which provide training for high wage jobs. Workforce programs include: Automotive Service Technology, Firefighter I & II, Law Enforcement Officer, Correctional Officer, Cross-Over Corrections to Law Enforcement, Cross-Over Law Enforcement to Corrections, Cosmetology, Nursing Assistant and Welding.

Associate in Science (AS) programs include: Civil Engineering Technology, Engineering Technology, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Computer Information Technology, Fire Science Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Networking Services Technology, Nursing (RN) and Sports, Fitness and Recreation Management.

College Credit Certificate programs include: Child Care Center Management, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Paramedic; Advanced Manufacturing: Pneumatics, Hydraulics, and Motors Certification and Engineering Tech Support Specialist Certificate.

Computer Information Technology certificates include: Geographic Information Systems, Help Desk Support Technician and IT Support Specialist. Network Systems Technology Certificates include: Digital Forensics, Network/Cyber Security, Network Support Technician and Server Administration.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.