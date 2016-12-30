Clyatt obit

Robert Hardy Clyatt Jr, 50 years old of Lake Butler joined his Heavenly Father in Heaven on Wednesday, December 28th, surrounded by his family. Hardy was born on February 6, 1966 in Gainesville, Florida.

Hardy worked in the Union County School’s Transportation Department. He also spent many years as the Public Works Supervisor for the City of Lake Butler. His first priority was serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Over the years he served as a deacon at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, song leader, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and leader of “Kingdom Quest” boys group. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, scuba diving, and camping. He enjoyed watching nature come alive by walking through the family farmland. He was an avid Gator fan and enjoyed coaching sports for youth. His family came second only to God.

Hardy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert & Vera Clyatt, Calvin & Margaret Touchstone, and father-in-law, Thomas Duncan.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rhonda Duncan Clyatt; children: Brianne Smith (Michael) and Brenan Hardy Clyatt; parents: Bobby & Gloria Clyatt; sisters: Phyllis Harper (David), Denise Hudson (Johnny), and Margaret Clyatt Combs; sisters-in-law: Tamera Billings (Jim) and Katrina Hanks; mother-in-law: Lounell Duncan; 7 nephews, 3 nieces, 2 great nephews, and 1 great niece along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive guests at Harmony Family Life Center on Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A celebration service for Hardy’s life will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Harmony Family Life Center.

Flowers or donations to the Harmony FWB church building fund are welcomed.

It does not matter how long you live, it matters how you live it for God.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.