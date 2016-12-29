Strickland obit

SMSgt Paul David Strickland, Sr., age 76, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 28, 2016 at his home.

He was born February 20, 1940 in Caryville, Florida to the late David Dee Strickland and Ethel Marie Chitty Strickland.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Strickland was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Strickland and a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.

Paul is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie Sue Tindell Strickland of Bonifay, FL; four sons, David Strickland and wife April of Bonifay, FL, Wade Strickland and wife Sheila of Bonifay, FL, Larry Strickland and wife Lisa of Tallahassee, FL and Patrick Strickland and wife Melissa of Evans, GA; eleven grandchildren, Luke Strickland and wife Katie, Sierra Newsome, Wade Strickland, Mikaela Shirah and husband Billy, Stephen Strickland, Jordan Strickland, Jensen Strickland, Jarrett Strickland, Conner Strickland, Jacob Strickland, Ean Strickland; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Newsome, Trace Newsome, Cody Shirah.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2016 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Heddings and Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to: Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Ave. Suite E, Marianna, FL 32446 or Gideon Memorial Bibles, PO Box 845, Bonifay, FL 32425.