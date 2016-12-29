News from Council on Aging

There will be a FTRI (Hearing and Seeing Impaired) phone representative at Washington County Council on Aging, January 19th, from 9:30 – 2:00. If you or someone you know is in need of one of these phones, and would like to make an appointment, please call 850-638-6216. Appointments will be made on a “first come first serve” basis.

Senior Day in Tallahassee is scheduled for March 29, 2017, and Washington County Council on Aging will begin taking reservations January 9th. This will be a full day of information, education, entertainment, food, and fellowship. They will travel from the Chipley office to Tallahassee on a chartered bus. They try to keep the cost down as low as possible, however, that depends on how many they have to sign up to go. If you are interested in attending this event, you are asked to call their office at 850-638-6216 by February 13th, for them to get an idea of what size bus they will need and get an estimated cost.